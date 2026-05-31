Bryson Stott News: Knocks sixth homer
Stott went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Stott's ninth-inning blast kept the Phillies from getting shut out in this contest. The second baseman entered the game 0-for-17 over his last five contests, with just one walk and two strikeouts in that span. He's batting just .217 with a .644 OPS, six homers, 26 RBI, 16 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples and 10 stolen bases over 53 games this season, though he remains in a near-everyday role.
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