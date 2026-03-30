Bryson Stott headshot

Bryson Stott News: Platooning with Sosa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Stott is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Stott started Saturday's game against lefty spot starter Jacob Latz, but he's now been on the bench two days in a row as the Phillies face a third straight lefty. Edmundo Sosa is handling second base again Monday and looks to be the short-side platoon partner with Stott.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
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