Bryson Stott News: Productive in Tuesday's win

Stott went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

The move to third base following the acquisition of Luis Arraez at the trade deadline hasn't derailed Stott's momentum at the plate. He's hit safely in 10 straight games, and over 30 contests since the All-Star break the 28-year-old is slashing .320/.447/.500 with 12 extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples, two homers), six steals in six attempts, 17 RBI and 19 runs.