Bryson Stott News: RBI double in win

Stott went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.

Stott has hit safely in eight of 11 games this month and is 10-for-39 (.256) with four doubles and three homers during that span to raise his slash line to .222/.269/.373 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 7:25 BB:K across 136 trips to the plate this season.