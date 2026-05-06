Bryson Stott headshot

Bryson Stott News: Sitting against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Stott is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

As is usually the case, the left-handed-hitting Stott will bow out of the lineup Wednesday while the Phillies oppose a lefty starter (Jeffrey Springs). Edmundo Sosa will cover second base in Stott's stead.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
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