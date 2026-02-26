Bryson Stott News: Smacks first spring homer

Stott went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Stott swatted his first homer of the spring, reaching base safely three times. The 28-year-old middle infielder is lined up as Philadelphia's primary second baseman to begin 2026 but is likely to sit in favor of Edmundo Sosa versus left-handed pitching. It remains to been seen where Stott will hit most frequently in the Phillies' batting order, but fantasy managers should expect him to slot somewhere into the lower half of the lineup to open the new year.