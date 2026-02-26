Bryson Stott headshot

Bryson Stott News: Smacks first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Stott went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Stott swatted his first homer of the spring, reaching base safely three times. The 28-year-old middle infielder is lined up as Philadelphia's primary second baseman to begin 2026 but is likely to sit in favor of Edmundo Sosa versus left-handed pitching. It remains to been seen where Stott will hit most frequently in the Phillies' batting order, but fantasy managers should expect him to slot somewhere into the lower half of the lineup to open the new year.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryson Stott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryson Stott See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
29 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
35 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
49 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
69 days ago