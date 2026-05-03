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Bryson Stott News: Swats three-run homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Stott went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Stott is finally beginning to emerge from his season-long slump a bit. The second baseman hit his second three-run jack of the month of May already Sunday, but he still has a lot of work to do in order to improve his numbers. Through his first 97 at-bats, Stott is hitting just .206 with six extra-base hits, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and six stolen bases.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
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