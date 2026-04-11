Bryson Stott News: Swipes third bag
Stott went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
The second baseman swiped his third bag of the year after being hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth inning. Stott has a shaky .179/.238/.205 slash line through 11 games to begin the season, but he appears to be one adjustment at the plate away from going on a tear -- his hard-hit rate of 48.3 percent is by far a career high and almost 20 points better than 2025, but his 4.7 degree launch angle is over 10 degrees lower than last season, leading to a career-high 51.7 percent groundball rate so far.
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