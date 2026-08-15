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Bubba Chandler News: Collects third straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Chandler (6-8) picked up the win in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander blanked Boston for four frames before running into a bit of trouble in the fifth, but the Pirates had already built a 4-0 lead at that point. Chandler has won three straight starts and given up three earned runs or fewer in six straight, posting a 2.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 31.2 innings over that latter stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Tigers.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
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