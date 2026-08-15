Bubba Chandler News: Collects third straight win
Chandler (6-8) picked up the win in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.
The right-hander blanked Boston for four frames before running into a bit of trouble in the fifth, but the Pirates had already built a 4-0 lead at that point. Chandler has won three straight starts and given up three earned runs or fewer in six straight, posting a 2.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 31.2 innings over that latter stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Tigers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Friday, August 14Yesterday
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)Yesterday
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 19 FAAB Results5 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More