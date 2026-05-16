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Bubba Chandler News: Continues piling up free passes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Chandler (1-5) took the loss Saturday against the Phillies, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and four walks in three innings. He struck out two.

Chandler hasn't been able to sharpen his control consistently in 2026, having now issued at least three free passes in six of his first nine starts of the season. Saturday was the hard-throwing right-hander's shortest outing of the year, and he also fanned a season-low two. Although Chandler has held his opponents to a .213 batting average, he's set to bring a 5.14 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and an alarming 36:31 K:BB over 42 innings into a matchup with the Blue Jays.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
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