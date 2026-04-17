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Bubba Chandler News: First win of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 6:45pm

Chandler (1-1) earned the win against the Rays on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings.

Chandler punched out only three batters while generating eight whiffs, but he was incredibly efficient with his pitches, tossing 62 strikes on 90 pitches (68.9 percent). He retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced, and he limited the damage in the sixth inning to one run after allowing three baserunners on. Not only was it Chandler's first win of the season, it was also his first quality start and the first time he completed six frames. He has yielded three earned runs or less in each of his first four outings of the season and has a 3.15 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 17:13 K:BB across 20 innings. Chandler is lined up to face the Rangers on the road next week.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
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