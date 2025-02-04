Fantasy Baseball
Bubba Chandler headshot

Bubba Chandler News: Garners spring invite

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

The Pirates have extended Chandler an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

Fellow top prospects Konnor Griffin, Thomas Harrington and Termarr Johnson also received spring training invites from the Pirates. Chandler appears the most ready of that group to help the major-league club in 2025, perhaps even as a member of its Opening Day rotation. The 22-year-old posted a 3.08 ERA and 148:41 K:BB over 119.2 innings between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2024, which included a 1.75 ERA and 61:15 K:BB in his final 46.1 frames.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
