Bubba Chandler News: More control issues Tuesday

Chandler (1-4) allowed two runs on two hits and six walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus Arizona on Tuesday.

Chandler has walked at least four batters in four of his seven outings so far, which has largely prevented him from pitching deep into games. He's worked into the sixth inning just twice so far. Arizona wasn't able to take full advantage of Chandler's struggles, as he continues to do a mostly decent job of limiting damage despite the flaws in his game. He has a 4.76 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 31:26 K:BB through 34 innings this season. Chandler is tentatively projected to make his next start over the weekend in San Francisco.