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Bubba Chandler News: Plenty of traffic in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Chandler took a no-decision Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Chandler faced constant pressure from the Chicago bats, tossing a lone clean inning on the evening, but he at least managed to settle down a bit after the Cubs ambushed him for a pair of runs in the opening frame. The 23-year-old right-hander has consistently struggled to work deep into outings for the Pirates, throwing at least six innings on just occasion so far while walking multiple hitters in nine of his 11 appearances. Chandler will carry a disappointing 4.85 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 52:36 K:BB across 52 innings into his next scheduled start in Houston against the Astros.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
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