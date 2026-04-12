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Bubba Chandler News: Strikes out four over 5.1 innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Chandler didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

Chandler struck out Seiya Suzuki to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, and his afternoon was done at 91 pitches. Hunter Barco closed out the sixth, and Chandler was in line for the win before the bullpen imploded late. Chandler's stuff was electric Sunday, but he was hurt by the long ball on a day the wind was gusting out to center field. Chandler served up a pair of solo shots to Dansby Swanson and Moises Ballesteros in the third inning. Chandler is still looking for his first win of the season and now owns a 3.86 ERA and 14:12 K:BB across 14 innings. Command has obviously been a problem. Chandler is in line to face the Rays at home Friday.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
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