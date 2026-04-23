Bubba Chandler News: Struggles in worst start of season
Chandler (1-2) took the loss against Texas on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over four innings.
Chandler got through two scoreless frames before giving up two runs in the third inning and four in the fourth. The final blow against him was a Corey Seager three-run homer, which was the second long ball Chandler allowed in the game. The right-hander's four frames and six runs allowed were both season-worst marks, and the poor outing pushed his ERA up from 3.15 to 4.88 through five starts. Chandler will look to get back on track in his next appearance, which is slated to be a home matchup against St. Louis.
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