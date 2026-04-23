Bubba Chandler headshot

Bubba Chandler News: Struggles in worst start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Chandler (1-2) took the loss against Texas on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over four innings.

Chandler got through two scoreless frames before giving up two runs in the third inning and four in the fourth. The final blow against him was a Corey Seager three-run homer, which was the second long ball Chandler allowed in the game. The right-hander's four frames and six runs allowed were both season-worst marks, and the poor outing pushed his ERA up from 3.15 to 4.88 through five starts. Chandler will look to get back on track in his next appearance, which is slated to be a home matchup against St. Louis.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
MLB
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago