Bubba Chandler News: Struggles to locate fastball
Chandler allowed four earned runs while walking four and striking out two across 1.2 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Chandler retired the Yankees in order in the first inning but walked four of the six batters he faced in the second frame. He ultimately threw only 14 of his 35 pitches for strikes, a concerning data point given his struggles to find the zone consistently with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025. However, per Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Chandler purposefully lowered his velocity after topping 100 mph, which caused him to lose his attacking mentality and become erratic with his pitch placement.
