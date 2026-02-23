Bubba Chandler headshot

Bubba Chandler News: Struggles to locate fastball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Chandler allowed four earned runs while walking four and striking out two across 1.2 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Chandler retired the Yankees in order in the first inning but walked four of the six batters he faced in the second frame. He ultimately threw only 14 of his 35 pitches for strikes, a concerning data point given his struggles to find the zone consistently with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025. However, per Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Chandler purposefully lowered his velocity after topping 100 mph, which caused him to lose his attacking mentality and become erratic with his pitch placement.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
26 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
32 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
33 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
38 days ago