Bubba Chandler headshot

Bubba Chandler News: Struggles with control again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Chandler allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts across 1.1 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Chandler has struggled in two spring appearances, walking seven across only 3.0 innings of work. He surrendered free passes to the first two batters he faced Saturday, though he nearly worked out of the jam. There's no indication that Chandler's spot in the Priates' rotation is in jeopardy, but he hasn't had a strong start to the exhibition season.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
Yesterday
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
32 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
38 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
39 days ago