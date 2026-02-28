Bubba Chandler News: Struggles with control again
Chandler allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts across 1.1 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Chandler has struggled in two spring appearances, walking seven across only 3.0 innings of work. He surrendered free passes to the first two batters he faced Saturday, though he nearly worked out of the jam. There's no indication that Chandler's spot in the Priates' rotation is in jeopardy, but he hasn't had a strong start to the exhibition season.
