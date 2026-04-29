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Bubba Chandler News: Struggles with control in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Chandler (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Although Chandler gave up only three hits and tied a season high in punchouts, each knock went for extra bases Wednesday. Control remained an issue as well for the hard-throwing right-hander, who issued multiple walks for the fifth time in six starts this season. Chandler has a disappointing 4.97 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 27:20 K:BB over 29 innings, and he'll be looking for better command in his next scheduled outing in Arizona.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
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