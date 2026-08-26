Bubba Chandler headshot

Bubba Chandler News: Stuck with ninth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Chandler (6-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was a solid outing overall for Chandler, but the Pirates failed to provide him with any run support in an eventual 3-0 defeat, sticking Chandler with his first loss since June 30. The right-hander has posted a 2.95 ERA across 36.2 innings in his last seven outings, lowering his ERA to 4.26 with a 1.36 WHIP and 117:68 K:BB over 131 innings this season. Chandler is tentatively in line for a home matchup with the Giants in his next time out.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bubba Chandler See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Friday, August 21
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Friday, August 21
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Friday, August 14
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Friday, August 14
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
12 days ago