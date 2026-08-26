Bubba Chandler News: Stuck with ninth loss
Chandler (6-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.
It was a solid outing overall for Chandler, but the Pirates failed to provide him with any run support in an eventual 3-0 defeat, sticking Chandler with his first loss since June 30. The right-hander has posted a 2.95 ERA across 36.2 innings in his last seven outings, lowering his ERA to 4.26 with a 1.36 WHIP and 117:68 K:BB over 131 innings this season. Chandler is tentatively in line for a home matchup with the Giants in his next time out.
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