Bubba Chandler News: Takes no-decision Sunday
Chandler allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.
Chandler had taken three straight losses coming into Sunday, allowing 11 runs over 14 innings in that span. He was a little better in this contest, which saw him match his season low for walks. Chandler now has a 4.62 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 34:27 K:BB through 39 innings over eight starts. The right-hander's 6.2 BB/9 is the primary issue holding him back from more consistent success on the mound. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Phillies.
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