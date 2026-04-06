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Bubba Chandler News: Undone by control issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Chandler (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Padres, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

After walking six batters in 4.1 no-hit innings in his season debut, free passes remained an issue in this outing, as Chandler struggled to consistently locate despite flashing elite velocity, touching 101 mph with his fastball. Following finding the zone with just 48 of his 83 pitches Monday, the right-hander expressed frustration postgame, noting "Hits are fine, it's stuff that's going to happen, but not competing in the zone is just pathetic.". Walks weren't an issue during his brief 2025 stint, when the 23-year-old issued just four across 31.1 innings of work. Chandler will look to regain that level of control in his next scheduled start against the Cubs.

Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates
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