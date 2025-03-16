Buck Farmer News: Sent to minor-league camp

Atlanta reassigned Farmer to minor-league camp Sunday.

The right-hander joined the club as a non-roster invitee in February and appeared to have a good chance of making the Opening Day roster, but his four runs allowed and 8:4 K:BB over 5.2 spring innings apparently wasn't enough to warrant a roster spot. Assuming Farmer doesn't receive big-league interest elsewhere, he'll likely begin the campaign at Triple-A Gwinnett.