Buddy Kennedy headshot

Buddy Kennedy News: Contract selected Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Giants selected Kennedy's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kennedy has had a dynamite season with Sacramento, slashing .321/.424/.543 with eight home runs, five steals and a 27:27 BB:K over 48 games. The 27-year-old is likely slated for a reserve infielder role in San Francisco.

Buddy Kennedy
San Francisco Giants
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