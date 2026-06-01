Buddy Kennedy News: Contract selected Monday
The Giants selected Kennedy's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kennedy has had a dynamite season with Sacramento, slashing .321/.424/.543 with eight home runs, five steals and a 27:27 BB:K over 48 games. The 27-year-old is likely slated for a reserve infielder role in San Francisco.
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