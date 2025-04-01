Buddy Kennedy News: Elects free agency

Kennedy cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kennedy was designated for assignment Thursday after failing to make the Phillies out of spring training, and he will now seek out an opportunity with another organization rather than heading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 26-year-old owns a .608 OPS across 149 plate appearances in his big-league career, but he should be able to at least attract a minor-league deal after slashing .274/.375/.460 in Triple-A last year.