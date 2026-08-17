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Buddy Kennedy News: Logs RBI in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Kennedy went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Rockies.

Kennedy singled in the second inning before coming around to score, and he also drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Since being claimed off waivers Aug. 2, the 27-year-old has gone 2-for-16 with two runs scored and an RBI across 19 plate appearances. Over 20 games between the Mariners and Giants this season, Kennedy is slashing .091/.211/.121 with four runs scored and an RBI across 38 plate appearances.

Buddy Kennedy
San Francisco Giants
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