Buddy Kennedy News: Logs RBI in loss

Kennedy went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Rockies.

Kennedy singled in the second inning before coming around to score, and he also drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Since being claimed off waivers Aug. 2, the 27-year-old has gone 2-for-16 with two runs scored and an RBI across 19 plate appearances. Over 20 games between the Mariners and Giants this season, Kennedy is slashing .091/.211/.121 with four runs scored and an RBI across 38 plate appearances.