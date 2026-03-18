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Buddy Kennedy News: Sent out to MiLB camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Giants reassigned Kennedy to minor-league camp Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kennedy had been attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and ultimately fell short in his fight for a utility role with the Giants. The 27-year-old is expected to report to Triple-A Sacramento to begin the season. Kennedy saw 13 games of big-league action in 2025, slashing .069/.156/.103 across stops with the Phillies, Dodgers and Blue Jays.

Buddy Kennedy
San Francisco Giants
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