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Burch Smith Injury: Dealing with shoulder soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Smith has been diagnosed with right shoulder soreness and received a cortisone injection Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's unclear if Smith will require a trip to the injured list, but Brenan Hanifee will be the next man up if Smith heads to the IL. Smith allowed one run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning Thursday against the Guardians and figures to be unavailable for Friday's series opener against the Orioles.

Burch Smith
Detroit Tigers
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