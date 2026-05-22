Burch Smith Injury: Placed on injured list
The Tigers placed Smith on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation.
Smith gave up one run in two-thirds of an inning during his appearance Thursday and came away from his outing with soreness in his shoulder. He received a cortisone injection Friday to help treat the issue, but he won't be able to avoid spending a couple of weeks on the injured list. Brenan Hanifee was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill the open spot in Detroit's bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Burch Smith See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?18 days ago
-
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Padres at AthleticsSeptember 5, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Diamondbacks at AthleticsAugust 20, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Angels at AthleticsJuly 24, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Burch Smith See More