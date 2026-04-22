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Burch Smith News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Tigers selected Smith's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Smith was off to a terrific start with Toledo, yielding two runs with a 16:0 K:BB over 10 innings. The 36-year-old will give the Tigers a fresh bullpen arm and will be making his first major-league appearance since 2024 when/if he gets into a game.

Burch Smith
Detroit Tigers
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