Burch Smith News: Strikes out four Tuesday

Smith allowed a run on two hits and a walk across two innings of relief in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta. He struck out four.

Smith is off to a nice start with the Tigers since getting the call from Triple-A Toledo, as he's allowed just one run in three appearances, and he's struck out eight batters already across 5.1 innings. The 36-year-old had toiled in the minors since last appearing in the majors back in 2024, and he's not yet a true high-leverage bullpen option in Detroit, but he could earn a more significant role if he continues to pitch well.