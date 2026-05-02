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Burch Smith News: Tagged with loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Smith (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing one run on three hits in two innings of relief as the Tigers fell 5-4 to the Rangers. He struck out three.

The veteran righty got the call in a high-leverage spot but couldn't seal the deal, giving up the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning on an Alejandro Osuna double as Texas broke a 4-4 tie. With Kenley Jansen struggling of late, Will Vest (undisclosed) not 100 percent and Kyle Finnegan having pitched the prior two days, manager A.J. Hinch's late-game options were limited Friday, but Smith has pitched well since being promoted from Triple-A Toledo to potentially be in the mix. Through 7.1 innings over four appearances, he's delivered a 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB.

Burch Smith
Detroit Tigers
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