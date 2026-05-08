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Burch Smith News: Working as opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Smith will serve as the opening pitcher during Saturday's game against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Smith has been one of the Tigers' most reliable bullpen options so far this season, logging a 1.59 ERA and 1.15 WHIP alongside a 16:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings. He'll be trusted to handle the first inning or two of Saturday's contest before turning things over to bulk reliever Ty Madden.

Burch Smith
Detroit Tigers
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