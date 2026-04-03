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Byron Buxton Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:17pm

Buxton was removed from Friday's game against the Rays after getting hit on the forearm by a pitch, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Buxton immediately headed into the Twins' clubhouse after taking a 91.6-mph fastball off his right forearm in the seventh inning. X-rays came back negative afterward, so he appears to have suffered only a bruise as a result of the incident. James Outman entered the game to run for Buxton and would be the favorite to start in center field if the latter ends up missing a start or two.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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