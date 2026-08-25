Byron Buxton Injury: Exits early Tuesday
Buxton was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics with an apparent injury, Audra Martin of Twins.tv reports.
Buxton wasn't able to reach down to get his glove on a ball hit into right center field in the seventh inning, and he looked to be grabbing at his right hip after the play -- the same hip that caused him to miss multiple weeks earlier this month. The Twins will take a closer look at him to determine the severity of his latest injury, and an update on his status may be available after the game.
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