Byron Buxton Injury: Expecting to avoid IL stint
Twins manager Derek Shelton suggested that Buxton (hip) is likely to avoid the injured list and return to the lineup soon after the outfielder worked out on the field prior to the Twins' games Saturday and Sunday against the Brewers, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. "The fact that he's out there moving around, I think we're trending in the right direction," Shelton said of Buxton. "And then we'll have a better idea [about Buxton's potential return] after he gets out and moves around."
Buxton hasn't played since Wednesday while he contends with right hip flexor soreness, but he appears to be confident that he'll return to the lineup in a matter of days. The outfielder will presumably go through another pregame workout Monday, after which the Twins will decide if he's fit to return to the lineup for the series opener versus the Astros. While Buxton has been on the bench the past four games, Ryan Kreidler and James Outman have shared center field, and right fielder Austin Martin has been elevated to the leadoff spot.
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 162 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 153 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 126 days ago