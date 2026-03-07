Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Fine after Friday's HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa told reporters after Friday's World Baseball Classic win over Brazil that Buxton is "feeling fine" after being hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning, Ryan Kelapire of MLB.com reports.

Buxton was replaced by Pete Crow-Armstrong after the former took a pitch to his right forearm during Friday's 15-5 win, but DeRosa relayed that Buxton's removal was a precautionary move. X-rays on Buxton's forearm came back negative, and while he isn't in Team USA's starting lineup for Saturday's WBC game against Great Britain, there's no indication that the 32-year-old center fielder will miss significant time.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
