Byron Buxton Injury: Held out again Sunday
Buxton (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
It's the fourth straight contest on the bench for Buxton as he continues to manage a hip injury. It's not clear how seriously the Twins have considered placing the outfielder on the injured list, but that possibility grows more likely with each additional game missed. Ryan Kreidler is manning center field Sunday for Minnesota.
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