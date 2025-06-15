Menu
Byron Buxton Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Buxton (elbow) was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The 31-year-old exited Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch in the left elbow, and he won't start Sunday after initially being penciled in atop the lineup. The Twins have a scheduled day off Monday, so Buxton will have two straight days to recover before Tuesday's series opener in Cincinnati.

