Byron Buxton Injury: Late scratch Sunday
Buxton (elbow) was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
The 31-year-old exited Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch in the left elbow, and he won't start Sunday after initially being penciled in atop the lineup. The Twins have a scheduled day off Monday, so Buxton will have two straight days to recover before Tuesday's series opener in Cincinnati.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now