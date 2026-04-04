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Byron Buxton Injury: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 2:08pm

Buxton (forearm) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

X-rays on Buxton's forearm came back negative after he was hit by a pitch Friday, but the Twins will keep him out of the lineup Saturday as a precaution. An extended absence doesn't seem likely, however, as manager Derek Shelton said he believes the 32-year-old outfielder could be back in the starting nine within a day or two and could even be available off the bench for Saturday's contest.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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