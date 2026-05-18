Byron Buxton Injury: Not starting in series opener

Buxton (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Buxton will be relegated to the bench for a fifth straight game while he continues to recover from a sore right hip flexor. On a positive note, the Twins remain optimistic that Buxton will avoid a trip to the injured list, with manager Derek Shelton telling Dan Hayes of The Athletic that the veteran outfielder is "very close" to returning to the lineup. James Outman will cover center field in Buxton's stead Monday.