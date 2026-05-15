Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 12:58pm

Buxton (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

Buxton will miss his second straight start after he was scratched from Thursday's lineup against Miami. With Buxton missing again, Ryan Kreidler is batting eighth and making the start in center field. The No. 1 hitter in fantasy over the last 15 days, Buxton is slashing .320/.382/.860 with eight home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 5:11 BB:K during that span.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago