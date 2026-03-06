Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Removed from WBC game after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 7:14pm

Buxton was removed from Friday's World Baseball Classic game against Brazil after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Buxton ran the bases for himself after taking a 92-mph fastball off his right elbow in the fifth inning, but he was replaced on defense to begin the next half-inning. The severity of his injury remains unclear, but more information on his status should come in the near future.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
