Byron Buxton Injury: Removed from WBC game after HBP
Buxton was removed from Friday's World Baseball Classic game against Brazil after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Buxton ran the bases for himself after taking a 92-mph fastball off his right elbow in the fifth inning, but he was replaced on defense to begin the next half-inning. The severity of his injury remains unclear, but more information on his status should come in the near future.
