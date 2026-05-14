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Byron Buxton Injury: Scratched with hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 9:11am

Buxton was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins due to right hip flexor soreness, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

It's unclear when exactly Buxton suffered the injury, as he homered twice in Wednesday's loss and has gone deep 12 times in his past 20 games. The severity of the issue isn't clear, but any injury is a concerning development given the outfielder's lengthy injury history.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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