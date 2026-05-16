Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Sitting third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Buxton (hip) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Buxton will sit on the bench for a third consecutive game after being scratched from Thursday's lineup with a hip injury. The Twins haven't hinted toward Buxton spending time on the injured list, though that may become an option if he doesn't return to the starting nine soon. While the veteran takes another day to heal, James Outman will pick up a start in center field and bat ninth.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago