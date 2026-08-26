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Byron Buxton Injury: Sitting Wednesday due to hip discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Buxton (hip) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Luke Keaschall will receive the start in center field while Buxton gets some time to tend to renewed discomfort in his right hip, which cropped up during Tuesday's 4-2 loss while he was in pursuit of a flyball, per MLB.com. Due to issues related to his right hip, Buxton has landed on the injured list on two occasions within the last two months, so the Twins will likely tread carefully with him. With a team off day coming Thursday, Buxton will effectively get two days of rest, but he's far from a lock to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the White Sox.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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