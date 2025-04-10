Byron Buxton News: Away due to personal matter
Buxton is not with the Twins in Kansas City, as he has returned home to deal with a personal matter, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
The revelation explains why Buxton is not in the lineup Thursday for the second day in a row. The Twins begin a homestand Friday, although it's unclear whether Buxton is expected to be back in the lineup that day. Harrison Bader is handling center field for Minnesota on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now