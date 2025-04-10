Byron Buxton News: Away due to personal matter

Buxton is not with the Twins in Kansas City, as he has returned home to deal with a personal matter, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The revelation explains why Buxton is not in the lineup Thursday for the second day in a row. The Twins begin a homestand Friday, although it's unclear whether Buxton is expected to be back in the lineup that day. Harrison Bader is handling center field for Minnesota on Thursday.