Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton News: Away due to personal matter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Buxton is not with the Twins in Kansas City, as he has returned home to deal with a personal matter, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The revelation explains why Buxton is not in the lineup Thursday for the second day in a row. The Twins begin a homestand Friday, although it's unclear whether Buxton is expected to be back in the lineup that day. Harrison Bader is handling center field for Minnesota on Thursday.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now