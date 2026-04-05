Byron Buxton News: Back in lineup Sunday

Buxton (forearm) is starting at DH and batting second against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Buxton was hit in the forearm by a pitch Friday and was held out of Saturday's contest. However, he appears to have avoided a major injury given his return to the lineup Sunday. The All-Star outfielder has struggled to begin the campaign, slashing .154/.207/.269 with just one RBI and a 1:9 BB:K through seven games.