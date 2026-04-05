Byron Buxton News: Back in lineup Sunday
Buxton (forearm) is starting at DH and batting second against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Buxton was hit in the forearm by a pitch Friday and was held out of Saturday's contest. However, he appears to have avoided a major injury given his return to the lineup Sunday. The All-Star outfielder has struggled to begin the campaign, slashing .154/.207/.269 with just one RBI and a 1:9 BB:K through seven games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2610 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings16 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Busts17 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More