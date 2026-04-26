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Byron Buxton News: Beginning on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Buxton isn't in the Twins' starting lineup versus Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Buxton's absence from the lineup is his first since April 12. The veteran outfielder has hit well since that rest day, slashing .280/.321/.600 with five homers and six RBI over 11 games. James Outman is getting a start in center field with Buxton resting Sunday.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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