Byron Buxton News: Blasts first homer of season
Buxton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 13-6 victory over Boston.
Buxton launched his first homer of the campaign with a 420-foot shot to straightaway center field in the fifth inning. In addition to being his first of the season, the blast marked his 85th career homer at Target Field, the most in ballpark history. It's been a slow start to 2026 for Buxton, who entered Monday's contest with a .531 OPS and just one RBI through his first 14 games, so he'll look to build on this performance and find his stride at the plate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 103 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2618 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More